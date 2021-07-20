News

You’ll be better Nigerians after your service, Buhari tells youth corps members

President Muhammadu Buhari has told members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) that they would be better Nigerians after their one year service to the nation.

The President said this Tuesday while playing host to corps members who visited him for Eid-el-Kabir homage at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

In a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari expressed his deep attachment to the NYSC and its impact so far.

The President, who commended former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, for the initiative, which had created more opportunity for uniting the country, said the NYSC broadens the horizon of citizens, opens up opportunities and enhances understanding of cultural differences.

He urged the youth corps members to make the most out of the opportunity of travelling around the country, especially in understanding different climates, cultures, languages and other views on life.

“Every time I meet with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, like recently, I still commended him for the initiative of the NYSC. The NYSC is spectacular in many ways.

“Some of you have come from Port Harcourt, Lagos and Calabar and you can now feel the heat of Daura and how close it is to the desert,” he said.

The President added that the NYSC scheme was well thought-out to unite the country through understanding.

 “I feel very strongly about the NYSC and I am wishing you all the very best. I assure you that you will be much better as Nigerians after your experience,” he stressed.

The President gave the corps members’ two cows from his farm, 20 bags of rice and one million naira.

The Corps Liaison Officer, Umaru Babayo, thanked the President for all the efforts and sacrifices to restore peace in the country, and the policies to diversify the economy, with agriculture as the main driver.

