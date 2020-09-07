You’ll be held accountable for any harm at Rivers protest, NLC warns Wike

Regina Otokpa ABUJA The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has warned Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, that he would be held accountable by the international and national labour community, should any harm befall any worker during the scheduled protest in the state tomorrow.

Congress made this position known in reaction to alleged plans by Wike to mobilise hired armed thugs to unleash violence on protesting workers.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said the use of thugs by the Rivers State governor to disrupt labour-related activities was no longer new.

While stressing that protest was a constitutional and universal human right of workers, he urged the governor to channel his energy towards meeting the demands of workers in the state, especially the payment of salaries and pensions arrears since 2015.

The statement reads in part: “Fellow Nigerians, we have received very credible information that the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has mobilized two local governments councils around Port Harcourt metropolis to engage armed thugs who would be used to unleash violence on workers during our protest scheduled for Tuesday, September Osh8, 2020 in Port Harcourt.

“If Mr. Nyesom Wike goes through with his diabolical plans, it would not be the first. Nigerians would recall that on the 27th of August 2020, the State Executive Council meeting of the Rivers State Council of the NLC was violently disrupted by hundreds of thugs who openly boasted that they were sent by Governor Nyesom Wike to disrupt the meeting.

Nigerians would also recall that earlier on the night of July 27, 2020 some armed hoodlums ransacked the sealed Secretariat of the NLC and vandalized equipment and installation worth millions of naira. “Up till now, no single arrest has been made in that incident.

Till date, workers are still looking for the kidnapped JUSUN Chairman in Rivers State. “We wish to reiterCleopasate that any attempt to disrupt our rally come Tuesday, September 8, 2020 would not only be another frontal attack against the Nigerian Constitution by Governor Wike, but would also be a continuation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s reign of impupronity and ill-conceived ploy to exterminate Organized Labour in Rivers State.

“We wish to send a final warning to Mr. Nyesom Wike that in the event that any harm comes to any worker on September 8, 2020, Nigerian workers and the in Osternational labour community would hold him personally to account, after all, he remains the Chief Security Officer of Rivers State.

“Instead of wasting the state resources in the prosecution of a needless war against innocent workers, we urge Governor Nyesom Wike to commit his time and the state resources to attend to the industrial concerns of the workers in Rivers State.”

