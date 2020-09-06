You’ll be held accountable for any harm at Rivers protest, NLC warns Wike

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), has warned the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, that he would be held accountable by both the international and national labour community, should any harm befall any worker during the scheduled protest in the state on Tuesday.

Congress made this position known in reaction to alleged plans by Wike to mobilise hired armed thugs to unleash violence on protesting workers.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, said the use of thugs by the Rivers State governor to disrupt labour related activities was no longer new.

While stressing that protest was a constitutional and universal human right of workers, he urges the governor to channel his energy towards meeting demands of workers in the state, especially payment of salaries and pensions arrears since 2015

