Young African players to watch out for at Qatar 2022 (24-year & under)

The World Cup is a stage where young stars make a name for themselves. Here are 10 young African players you should look out for.

Hannibal Mejbri, 19 (Tunisia & Manchester United)

The 19-year-old has had an unusual career thus far with more senior appearances for his country (16) than club (3). The promising midfielder made a name for himself at national team level when he represented his country at the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. He started all 5 games for Tunisia winning Man of the Match in 2 of them and helped them finish runners-up. While playing at the World Cup comes with its own unique challenges, there’s no betting against the young star.

Achraf Hakimi, 23 (Morocco & PSG)

Very few players can boast of playing for Real Madrid, Dortmund, Inter and PSG. Only a handful can go a step further and say they’ve won titles with all four and only Hakimi can puff his chest out and say he’s done all these at the age of 23. The two-time CAF Youth Player of the Year is one of the best players in the world in his position and has proven his quality at club and international level. In a very tricky Group F (which includes Belgium, Croatia and Canada), Hakimi would be key to Atlas Lions’ success.

Bryan Mbeumo, 23 (Cameroon & Brentford)

Mbeumo has represented France at U17, U20 and U21 levels but a failure to get a call up from the senior team saw him declare for the Cameroon national team in early August following discussion with Samuel Eto’o, president of Cameroon’s Football Federation. Mbeumo helped Brentford win promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and his 8 goals & 7 assists were instrumental in them finishing 13th last season. Samuel Eto’o has expressed his desire to see him feature in Qatar and the Bees’ forward would fancy his chances to contribute.

Noussair Mazraoui, 24 (Morocco & Bayern Munich)

The World Cup could see the eventual return of Bayern’s new Right-Back to the national team following a two-year absence. Mazraoui and national team coach Vahid Halilhodžić had a falling out a few years ago which saw the former miss out on the AFCON tournament earlier this year. With the hatchet finally buried and both men recently pictured holding up the Moroccan flag together (before Vahid Halilhodžić’s firing early this month), the return of one of Africa’s best fullbacks is expected.

Felix Afena-Gyan, 19 (Ghana & AS Roma)

A year ago, the Ghanaian forward turned down a national team invite revealing that he wanted to get a bit better before making his international debut. A few months later, after turning 19 and getting more playing time under Jose Mourinho, he made his debut for the Black Stars and has delivered a goal and an assist since then. Felix Afena-Gyan is quickly becoming one of the continent’s brightest young stars not just for his talent but his maturity and deliberate approach to the growth of his career.

Christopher Wooh, 20 (Cameroon & Lens)

Under national team coach Rigobert Song and Football Federation president Samuel Eto’o, Cameroon is building a team set to achieve long term success. In line with this, there has been a group of young players who have recently been called up and the Lens defender is one of them. Christopher Wooh is a versatile defender who can play in any position at the back even though his preferred option is centerback and is one to keep an eye on.

Zakaria Aboukhlal, 22 (Morocco & Toulouse)

Born in the Netherlands to a Libyan father, Zakaria Aboukhlal opted to represent his mother’s country, Morocco at national team level and it instantly paid off as he grabbed a goal on his debut. Prior to joining Toulouse this summer, Aboukhlal had played his entire career in the Netherlands and even represented the Dutch at U17, U18, U19 & U20 level before making the switch to Morocco. The ambidextrous winger can both score and create scoring opportunities and would be a major asset for the Atlas Lions.

Achraf Dari, 23 (Morocco & Brest)

The 23-year-old defender made a name for himself last season with Wydad AC. He won the Moroccan league title with them as well as the CAF Champions League where he was named Best Defender in the tournament. This earned him a move to Ligue 1 with Brest where he’s already become a starter. There’s serious belief in the national team that this move to Europe would see him solidify his place in the national team ahead of the Qatar World Cup.

Ismailia Sarr, 24 (Senegal & Watford)

The Senegalese attacker has been in the national team so long, it’s easy to forget he’s just 24. He made his international debut in 2016 and scored his first goal the following year. He helped the National team finish as runners-up at the 2019 AFCON and was deservedly part of the team that won it for the first time in their country’s history earlier this year. The dazzling winger is no doubt one of the players to watch out for at the World Cup.

Mohammed Kudus, 22 (Ghana & Ajax)

Described by former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as “a player with incredible talent”, the Ghanaian attacking midfielder is full of promise and one who would lead this national team for years to come. Kudus, who can play anywhere along the spine of the midfield, can create goals as well as he can score them with 5 goals to his name for the Black Stars.

Excited for the World Cup? Head to BetKing to place your World Cup 2022 bets!

*Brought to you by BetKing

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...