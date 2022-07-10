Young comedians turning shows to begging for alms –Igosave

Young comedians turning shows to begging for alms

One of Nigeria’s popular comedians, Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, popularly known as Igosave, can be counted among the veterans that have seen the ups, downs and different stages of changes in the entertainment industry. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Igosave speaks about what needs to be improved in the industry, his personal style and where he is taking his annual comedy show ‘Igosave Unusual’

Let’s go back to your teenage years. Back then, did you ever see yourself becoming a comedian?

I actually thought I was going to become a professional footballer while growing up. I was so dedicated to football that I had my own football team called Bull Warriors. We were so in the game that we had men and women on our street supporting us financially and more.

I didn’t realize what football fan base was then but those men and women were our fans. There were times I ran very funny football commentaries during our games which entertained onlookers and cracked their ribs. I guess at that time, being a comedian was just at the background.

Making people laugh is not a talent that is easy to notice. How did you discover you have a talent in comedy?

This is one question I can’t find any answer to because I have been hilarious from my teenage days, telling funny moonlight stories to my peers; funny football commentaries et al. To me, I was just having fun, not knowing the lord was shaping my future career.

If there was a course that trained comedians, would have opted for that course?

Of course; anything to shape a career or give it a boost shouldn’t be ignored.

What did you end up studying in school?

I studied arts and design at the Federal Polytechnic Auchi, mastering in Painting. Not Masters’ Degree. I just mastered in Painting.

Do you do art as a second career or it’s just comedy all the way?

I still paint, but mostly on commissioned jobs.

We have seen many comedians, actors say they thought they would be a doctor but ended up as an entertainer. What were your dreams back in school days?

To be a doctor or a lawyer?

Though I studied arts but I have al-ways dreamt of having a degree in Law. I might still go for it though as learning has no time or age limits.

You can be said to be one of the veterans in the comedy scene. What would you say has kept you going forward?

I will say it has been a lot of hard work, constant career research and God.

You have hosted ‘I Go Save’ comedy in Benin for a decade now. Are you planning to take it to other cities in Nigeria?

Not just Benin! We have done Warri a couple of times as well. This year, we intend to do ‘Igosave Unusual’ in Port Harcourt, Warri, Abuja, if we have the green light from our sponsors. I am currently having Igosave Unusual UK tour. We have successfully done Manchester, Coventry and Liverpool. We go all out this weekend for Newcastle which is almost sold out. The ‘Igosave Unusual’ European tour starts in September.

We have seen the emergence of social media change and the kind of comedy being done now. How has this affected your craft?

This hasn’t affected my craft in anyway. Social media has rather made this career easier in reaching out to a larger audience.

Has it been a struggle surviving with the new kind of comedy, having to shoot skits which people say is expensive?

We have skit comedians but what I do is stand-up comedy. I only do skits to promote my shows or for the purpose of correcting social ills or constructively criticizing the oppressors.

Many say Nigerian comedy scene needs structure. Do you believe this? Do you think you and your colleagues need to come together to make the change?

Yes, we have a lot to do. I feel the comedy industry is kind of stagnant compared to other industries. The Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and many others, have taken the music industry to a higher level from where some of the founders left it but comedy industry isn’t where it is supposed to be. Some new comedians have even reduced this noble career to a stage money begging career, where they harass comedy lovers, who have bought tickets to be entertained.

Tell us about your fashion and style. What do you like wearing?

I wear all kinds of clothes, be it casual or corporate. But what determines what I wear is where I am wearing it to and for what occasion. It’s just like wearing a very thick fur to stay under the sun. Only God can save you. You will need factory fitted air conditioning under your armpit to survive the heat.

The only clothes I will not be caught wearing will be a lady’s dress or a fairly used condom.

What is the most expensive fashion item in your wardrobe?

I have a lot of them but I think it should be between one of my wristwatches or shoes and mentioning the price won’t be necessary as nobody will pay me back the money.

Speaking of luxury brands, The last time we spoke, you said can only buy a wristwatch worth N1,000,000 during recession if only it can tell you when Jesus is coming. Can you afford those luxury now?

I love luxury brands. I love luxury houses and cars. A lot has changed since I said that. I have watches worth more than N1,000,000 now but I always check my reserve before unnecessary luxury. If you buy what you don’t need now; you will sell what you need in the future.

Fashion Luxuries are good but getting them when you have enough reserve is the best.

We hardly see comedy shows like in the past. What has changed?

The COVID-19 impact changed it all but comedy shows are gradually returning.

