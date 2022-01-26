Young Contemporaries 22: Exhibition of new works on collective identity, reincarnation opens

Tony Okuyeme

An exhibition of new works by six young contemporary artists working across a diverse range of mediums, opened on Sunday, January 9, at National Museum, Onikan, Lagos. Titled Young Contemporaries 22, the exhibiting artists, Michael Jackson Blebo, Neec Nonso, Ayobami Ogungbe, Jessica Soares, Kenneth Oghenemaro and Nothando Chiwanga, through their works, engage issues on collective identity, reincarnation, time travel and contemporary beauty standards.

Initiated in 2016 by Rele Arts Foundation, the Young Contemporaries project identifies, mentors, and promotes emerging and early career artists from Africa, by equipping them with tools and resources for artistic development.

Each year, the Foundation guides artists through its Bootcamp/residency programme towards the creation of critical projects, encouraging innovative explorations of existing inquiries as well as the birth of fresh ideas.

This year’s edition of the Young Contemporaries project presents the audience with ‘’a collection of distinct and exciting perspectives on contemporary issues while also drawing atten-tion to the exciting and critical work being done by a younger, emerging generation of contemporary African artists.’’

For instance, in ‘Spaces of Scent’, Michael Jackson Blebo draws from ant nests in investigating naturally occurring geological formations and their occupation of public space.

Exploring the biomorphic, his works examine organic architecture as well as imagining life behind these structures. Incorporating painting and sculpture techniques, Blebo probes the two-dimensionality and perceived ‘flatness’ of paintings. The works blend elements of form, space and the kinetic, confronting the viewer with shifting perspectives on materiality and the fluidity of organic forms.

Rooted in her experiences as well as her mother’s in dealing with Alopecia — an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss — ‘Chronicles of Esther’ is Jessica Soares’s reflection on shared trauma, vulnerability and social standards of beauty. Her paintings illustrate a journey across generations, from self-stigma to solace and acceptance.

The works also explore the intimate relationship between the artist and her mother as a result of this shared experience as well as challenging societal ideals of feminine beauty. &Co. is a series of intricately fabricated works by Ayobami Ogungbe that looks into the notion of shared identity and communality, particularly within Nigerian societies. Combining photography, weaving and collage, he chronicles a practice that underlines familial, religious and socio-political affiliations.

Used to refer to a group of people associated with someone as well as the practice of wearing outfits cut from the same fabric, ‘&Co’ highlights codes of belonging and social solidarity as well as emphasizing fashion as self-expression. Here, Ogungbe depicts the associative qualities of fabric.

Presenting photography, film and performance, Nothando Chiwanga’s work challenges the domestication of wives within the patrilineage of the Maungwe in Rusape, Zimbabwe. Her exhibited series, ‘Muroora Weguta’ (Shona for ‘bride of the city’) considers the relationship between patriarchal enforcement and the roles of women in African society.

Neec Nonso’s series ‘What Was Dead Was Never Dead’ is an ongoing project that treats the belief in reincarnation and posthumous existence of dead relatives.

Showcasing still images and augmented reality, the works here juxtapose life with the afterlife, mining intimate family stories and histories in a bid to exhume memories, popular myths and taboos surrounding death, reincarnation and the popular belief of life after death.

Kenneth Oghenemaro’s presented series ‘Fast Traveler’ employs elements of science fiction and the futuristic in dialoguing with past events. Inspired by his childhood experiences dealing with asthma, the works in this series imagine the possibilities of time travel as means to rewrite history.

In ‘Fast Traveler’, Oghenemaro builds fantastical worlds that fictionalise an alternate reality, one of boundless energy, devoid of limitations.

The Young Contemporaries 22 exhibition runs till Saturday, February 5, at National Museum, Onikan, Lagos. Established in 2015, to act as a critical interface between the African and international art worlds, Rele Gallery is a dynamic contemporary art gallery with two locations in Lagos, Nigeria and Los Angeles, USA.

The Gallery represents and exhibits a fine selection of emerging and established artists working across diverse media in Africa and the diaspora. The gallery is focused on promoting a larger appreciation, followership, and engagement of art from Africa, making it accessible to both a local and global audience

