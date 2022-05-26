Young doctors should be encouraged to practice in Africa – Experts

The glaring ratio of doctor to patient in the African Continent is becoming very disturbing and is raising concern for healthcare practitioners in the continent. This prompted a discussion among medical experts from different countries in the continent to discuss and provide a framework for lasting solutions to this problem.

The discussion was carried out under the theme ‘A Conversation On Africa’s Public Health Agenda,’ with a view to finding a way to increase medical personnel workforce in the continent. The Vice-chancellor and Co-founder of the University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda, Dr. Agnes Biangwaho pointed out that one of the major areas affecting the healthcare sector was the number of graduates who go out to foreign countries to study further but never return to add value to their country. “Most young doctors leave the shore of the continent to go and study further. In the course of their education or shortly after, they get employed in those foreign countries and may never come back.

This is telling a bad story for the health sector in the continent,” Biangwaho complained. She went on to add that having 70 per cent of medical students as female was also a factor that needed to be considered in the bid to move the continent forward on the health front. The University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda being one of the biggest health facilities of its kind should draw these young men and women to come back and contribute their quota to the continent after studying abroad instead of staying back to work. This would lead to a sustainable growth in the healthcare system. Julio Frenk, a professor of public health leadership at Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health also opined that only half of Africa’s population had access to healthcare as a result of short work force in the medical sector.

This was proven by the Covid-19 pandemic, which rocked the world in the recent past. He also added that the technical support is not enough and that it did not augur well for Africa, adding that some key materials such as the COVID- 19 vaccines were not produced in the continent.

The solution to this problem according to Frenk was that African countries should invest more in the health system which would bring a lot of benefits to the people in the long run. “The lockdown made it apparent that Africa needs to depend more on locally produced chemicals such as those which were mainly used in disinfecting germs.”

“The private sector plays a big role in the public health care sector and because of this,many African countries do not import hand sanitisers or nose masks anymore. This should foster the need for African leaders to look at home grown solutions to grow the health care sector,” he added. He said in order for Africa to stop depending on western countries, we need to start looking inward and develope our own products. Creation of awareness around these products will go a long way in advancing the course of the continent greatly and help provide financial support that will be used to pay these doctors that leave the continent in droves in search of greener pastures.

