Young filmmakers bag N2M grant, New York Film Academy scholarship, others as MTF graduates 2022 cohort

MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) West Africa has awarded the best graduating student of the 2022 cohort, Adedamola Akapo, an all-expense paid two-month scholarship to the New York Film Academy. Akapo was awarded the prize at the graduation ceremony of the 2022 cohort of the Academy which took place at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos State. Other prizes awarded include an internship in South Africa with a South African production company to Oluwatoyosi Fowode and an internship in India with an Indian production company to Emmanuel Nuvor.

At the graduation, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice, John Ugbe also announced the CEO Award of N2 million to the most enterprising students who collaborate to set up production companies. The award went to Divergence, a production start-up company founded by members of the graduating cohort, Samuel Ishola, Ibrahim Mamman and Oluwatoyosi Fowode.

In his congratulatory address, Ugbe urged the graduates to tell Africa’s stories, using the knowledge and skills acquired at the academy. “Your success was not given, rather it was well earned. You braved through the challenges of virtual classes and transitioned back to normalcy. You put in the hours of work and practice to make the best use of this program. “As visual creatives, always keep in mind the responsibility you carry and the role you play.

The world is ready for authentic African storytellers to shape the perception of this vibrant generation. Take up the challenge and express your gifts. I know you will tell great stories,” Ugbe said. He further reiterated MultiChoice’s resolution to enable the development of Africa’s creative industry through the Talent Factory.

“For us at MultiChoice, we are committed to empowering Africa’s creative industry through experiential filmmaking and novel content creation, these will shape Africa’s creative industries into economic powerhouses through creative young men and women like you.” In her address, the Academy Director of MTF West Africa, Mrs Atinuke Babatunde recounted her memorable experiences with the graduates and described them as family. She noted that although the academy would miss them, the film industry will be gaining nineteen young, creative, and vibrant filmmakers. MTF awarded all the graduates a certificate from the Pan-Atlantic University and the New York Film Academy.

 

