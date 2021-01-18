‘Young lawyers need regulated remuneration’

Temitope Odeyinka is an alumnus of the University of Lagos. She was called to Bar in 2016. She speaks on her experience, tenancy law and sundry issues. JOHN CHIKEZIE reports

Background

My name is Temitope Odeyinka and I’m from Osun State in Ifelodun Local Government. I graduated from the University of Lagos in 2015 and proceeded immediately to the Nigerian Law School. I was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2016.

I became a member of Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Arbitrators in 2018.

Why law

Becoming a lawyer was more of a childhood dream as I just kept telling everyone I wanted to become a lawyer without even having any lawyer in my family. Although my uncle later proceeded to study law, it was way after I had made the decision.

Law School experience

Law school was fun. It was to broaden our horizon and also was the best learning experience from a Nigerian institution.

The hostels were conducive, it was built for learning, although the grading method was annoying because you were graded on your lowest grade. Thankfully, that has changed now.

But generally, I enjoyed law school and I only wish I socialized a lot more and didn’t take things as serious as I did.

Judiciary and justice system since 2016

Well, my evaluation of the Nigerian judiciary consists of a lot of things.

There are great judges with good intention and great knowledge of the law especially in Lagos but sometimes their hands are tied; sometimes the system is just built wrongly.

The judiciary isn’t built to make laws just interpret already made laws and the legislatures hardly make forward thinking laws.

So, what would they interpret? Also, there are a lot of bottlenecks that delay cases and most of these are usually administrative problems not that of judges.

Do you believe that judges still take trial notes on long hand when they should have stenographers and recorders to make life easier?

Generally, the judiciary and justice system in Nigeria is just like every other sector in Nigeria that has failed majorly because they refuse to improve upon it. However, in terms of reforms for the judiciary, I suggest that the legislatures should make more forward thinking laws.

They should make laws that meet with technological advancement. Also, more judges should be appointed on merit.

Lagos tenancy law

On the issue of tenancy law, before it was amended in Lagos, it was erratic and the landlords had all the power. Landlords would just result into self-help to evict tenants; self-help is when the landlord does things like removing the roof, stopping flow of water e.t.c just to frustrate the tenant to move out or just forcefully ejecting the tenant.

So, the state promulgated a law to protect the tenants, some of the provisions, the compulsory nature of a quit notice, the abolition of self-help by the landlord and the only way to evict a tenant is by obtaining an order of court.

However, the law is good and it’s open to amendments but the law has helped protect tenants from irrational landlords. The law now puts the landlords at the mercy of the tenants. For example, a tenant, who refused to pay rent, should automatically after presenting a 7-day notice, be ejected.

This is because refusal to pay rent is a term of the tenancy that has been breached, however, what happens is that the magistrate, still requires you to give them six months’ notice and the person continues to live in the house.

Furthermore, the slow judicial process gives the recalcitrant tenant more time to stay in the apartment rent free. I believe this law should be amended, although it’s important to commend the efforts of the Lagos State judiciary especially its mediation center that has made things a bit easier for landlords.

Land grabbers and the challenge of acquiring properties in Lagos

The land grabbers issue is an issue that has been in Lagos since time immemorial. In fact, land grabbing is not just peculiar to Lagos, it’s a nationwide problem.

All I can say is, if you want to purchase a land anywhere in Nigeria, the moment you site the land, get a lawyer and pay the lawyer to carry out due diligence. I can’t give anyone any advice on what to look out for because these people are very intelligent, convincing and deceptive.

All I can say is get a lawyer before you even start your search for a land, and the lawyer will do all the necessary things.

A lot of people think refusal to get a lawyer for such matter saves the money but is it’s just a case of penny wise and pound foolish and it’s better to be safe than sorry. Issues of obtaining property are numerous, however every lawyer in Nigeria, has been trained to address all those issues.

So, I would still stick to my earlier advice, get a lawyer. The only thing I can say is the moment you obtain the property, take immediate possession. If it’s a bare land, cut the grass and fence it, if it’s a house, renovate and move in.

Do not buy a property and go to sleep with your papers at home. Be proactive.

Ambition

What I hope to achieve personally is a change in the profession. I used to want to be a Senior Advocate and at some point a judge, but a lot of those positions can now be easily acquired with money and not necessarily qualifications.

That being said, I just want a change; I want a situation where remuneration for young lawyers would be regulated.

A lot of my colleagues have stopped practicing and this is because of how poor the practice of the profession has become. I want a change, I want it better. If titles come with wanting better, fine.

But right now, I just want a change. Finally, I intend to lecture and if I’m lucky to become a professor, glory be to God.

