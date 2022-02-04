News Top Stories

Young marijuana smokers risk recurrent stroke -Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comments Off on Young marijuana smokers risk recurrent stroke -Study

Researchers in the United States have said among younger adults who had a previous stroke or a transient ischemic attack (TIA) and were later hospitalised for any cause, recurrent stroke was far more likely among patients with cannabis use disorder. These are the results of a preliminary research presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2022. Cannabis use disorder is defined as dependent use of cannabis despite having a psychological, physical and social functioning impairment.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), stroke rates are increasing in adults between ages 18 and 45, and each year young adults account for up to 15 per cent of strokes in the United States. Lead author of the study Akhil Jain, M.D, said, “Since marijuana use is more common among younger people and is now legal in several U.S. states, we felt it was crucial to study the various risks it may impose. “First-time stroke risk among cannabis users is already established, so it intrigued us to investigate whether continued marijuana dependence also predisposes younger people to develop further strokes.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ipNX and USTDA sign partnership deal to develop Nigeria’s ICT infrastructure

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

  Nigeria’s pioneering and leading information, communications and technology (ICT) company, ipNX and the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) have signed a partnership deal that will further support the development of Nigeria’s ICT and broadband infrastructure and help ipNX expand its fibre-optic network to more than 200,000 residences in Lagos and other locations, […]
News

NYSC Trust Fund Permanent Solution To Unemployment – Bishop Garuba

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President of the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace, Bishop Sunday Garuba, has applauded the National Assembly for considering the NYSC Trust Fund Bill, saying that the Bill will provide a permanent solution to the unemployment crisis in Nigeria. In a special message on the group’s reflections for 2021, the highly respected cleric said […]
News

Jacob Zuma released on medical parole

Posted on Author Reporter

…after two months in jail A former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, has been granted medical parole. Parole is the release of a prisoner to supervision in the community after he/she has completed a part of his/her sentence. The former president was  sentenced to 15 months a jail term in June after he was found […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica