Young marijuana smokers risk recurrent stroke -Study

Researchers in the United States have said among younger adults who had a previous stroke or a transient ischemic attack (TIA) and were later hospitalised for any cause, recurrent stroke was far more likely among patients with cannabis use disorder. These are the results of a preliminary research presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2022. Cannabis use disorder is defined as dependent use of cannabis despite having a psychological, physical and social functioning impairment.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), stroke rates are increasing in adults between ages 18 and 45, and each year young adults account for up to 15 per cent of strokes in the United States. Lead author of the study Akhil Jain, M.D, said, “Since marijuana use is more common among younger people and is now legal in several U.S. states, we felt it was crucial to study the various risks it may impose. “First-time stroke risk among cannabis users is already established, so it intrigued us to investigate whether continued marijuana dependence also predisposes younger people to develop further strokes.”

