Young Nigerian lady bags first degree at 19, Masters at 22, Ph.D. at 25 years, sets record

Priscilla Asikhia, a young and talented Nigerian woman, set a remarkable record when she graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) from Babcock University in South West, Nigeria, at the age of 25.

Priscilla Asikhia shared her success on her LinkedIn profile, recounting the 10 years of arduous study that it took her to earn a Ph.D.

She stated on LinkedIn that her “successive 10-year education has given me a grounded knowledge of Educational Research, Administration, and Human Resources.”

Priscilla began her higher education at the age of 15, and by the age of 19, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

At the age of 22, she graduated from her Master’s programme in business administration and management.

Priscilla started her Ph.D. studies in the same semester that she finished her Master’s degree in human resources and personnel administration.

She successfully finished her Ph.D. at age 25, making her the institution’s youngest Ph.D. graduate and one of Nigeria’s youngest Doctors of Philosophy.

“I am happy to say that I have just received a Ph.D. degree, making me Babcock University’s youngest Ph.D. graduate. The achievement belongs entirely to God,” she said.
 

