YoungJonn releases new upbeat single, Xtra Cool

Chocolate City Music star, Youngjonn, returns with another upbeat single, “Xtra cool” following a stream of releases that have dominated the Nigerian airwaves in the past few months. Consequently, Youngjonn has successfully pulled a nonstop energy following his hit back-to-back releases since becoming an artiste and the release of his “Love Is Not Enough” EP.

Yet, he surfaces with another contagious banger, “Xtra cool”. The new single solidifies his stance in the music industry as an artiste and it is a high tempo groovy mix which follows the love/romance theme, a testament of YoungJonn’s commitment and love for his new romantic interest.

This song produced by critically acclaimed producer, Rewardbeatz, known for his stellar production on songs like ‘Buga’ and ‘Eh God’ by Kizz Daniel, doesn’t let the energy drop as he fuses boisterous amapiano log drums, soft piano and vibrant keys. YoungJonn proclaims his deep-rooted love for a lady, creates a deeper connection with her with sweet lines and induces a catchy repetitive line “Omo your ringing tone no wan komot for my head”. This year, Youngjonn is set to re-emphasise his musical excellence and artistry with the release of his sophomore project, ‘Love Is Not Enough’ Vol.2 EP, with additional tracks from his debut.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...