Youngsters hit Ikoyi Club for Zenith Bank Swimming Gala

Young swimmers are eager to make an impression as the Zenith Bank Swimming Gala for secondary schools takes centre stage today at Ikoyi Club 1938. The events to be competed for by the boys and girls are the 33.3m and 66.6m categories of Butterfly, Backstroke, Breaststroke and Freestyle.

They will also compete in the Freestyle Relay, MIx Medley Relay and the Mix Freestyle Relay. Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, says the organization enjoys catching talents young to help in the country’s sports development. Onyeagwu said: “We believe in giving a good foundation for our young ones to excel in their respective areas of sporting endevours. We do in some other sports including football and that is what we are also doing with swimming. “The secondary school swimmers will enjoy themselves but our hope is to get some of them represent Nigeria in future continental and global events.”

Grange School won the last edition with 13 gold, seven silver and one bronze medals at the competition. Chairman of the Swimming Section, Ikedichi Kanu, stated that Ikoyi Cub was ready for the swimming event for the junior swimmers. In the 2022 edition, 15 secondary schools attended the event in which 184 swimmers competed for honours in 24 individual and four relay events. It is anticipated that over 20 schools will compete in the 2023 edition of the Zenith Bank swimming Gala.