Youngsters in splendid performance as Ikorodu Crystal Club marks 50th anniverssary

It was a feast of culture and creativity at the Grand Finale/Award which was the climax of the activities put together to mark 50th anniverssary of Ikorodu Crystal Club held at the Club House, Adaraloye, Ikorodu, Lagos, during which the club hosted students from various public and private schools to Cultural Performance and Seminar. Students of HOMAT Comprehensive College, Oriwu Senior Model College, Ikorodu, Quantum Leap High School, HOMAT Academy, Ikorodu Senior Grammar School, Shamseedeen Senior Grammar School, Enodab Rainbow School, UEC College, Homat Pivotal College and Hebron Heights College, respectively, added colour, grandior and creativity with their inspiring cultural dance performances which drew ovation intermittently. It was a showcase of the talents that abound in the Ikorodu division in Lagos. At the end of the brilliant, breathtaking cultural dance performances, HOMAT Comprehensive College emerged the winner while Oriwu Senior Model College and Quantum Leap High School, were adjudged second and third respectively.

At the event held at the Ikorodu Crystal Club House, Adaraloye, Ikorodu, several indigent students were also presented with free JAMB forms as part of the club’s educational support. Chairman, Crystal Club 50th Anniversary Planning Committee, Alhaji Moroof Dawodu–Olowosago, while announcing the winners of the competition, said that a day was dedicated for educational activities because of the importance the club attaches to education. “This programme has been organised by the Ikorodu Crystal Club in commemoration of its 50th anniversary, and we considered education and our students as important. That is why we are dedicating a day to gather you here and impact you in our little way.

As students, your educational growth is very important to us and the society at large which is why we are organizing cultural performance and seminar. “I hope that you will be able to go back home with one or two lessons from the seminar delivered by an erudite scholar and from the cultural performances,” he said. He added, “To further express the importance that we attach to education, we are also going to distribute JAMB forms to many students and residents as our support for the indigent students. This is to encourage our students to study and be better people in years.

Our aim is to see people turning out to be great people in the future that would impact on society and if you have to be great, you must face your studies.” Earlier, Dr Nelson Ayodele, a notable motivational speaker, spoke on the topic, ‘Success Resolution: Essential Tools To Moving To Your Next Academic Level’.

He identified five major factors called ‘Five Ds’ (Desire, Decision, Determination, Diligence and Discipline) as important acts which any student aiming to be successful in life must follow. “The first of the five Ds is Desire: whatever that you don’t desire, you may not achieve it. Whatever that you desire, you pursue and see to it that it is achieved.

So, always have a desire and pursue such to a logical conclusion. In this case, what you desire is what you intend to study in University and become in future,” he said. According to him, “the second is Decision. It is important for you to make a proper decision if you want to succeed in your academics and life. You must choose those that you associate with carefully. You must know the type of friends that you pick.

“In addition, the third is Determination. You may have the desire and as well take the decision, but there might still be obstacles. In this situation, what you need is determination to surmount the problems confronting your intention to achieve your goal in life. “Another factor is Diligence and it is an important factor. You must be diligent in all that you do. You must be hardworking. Whatever that you do in life requires you to be hardworking. As the saying goes, ‘When a man is diligent in his work, he will be among kings and not mean men.

“The last of the five Ds is Discipline. Many students and people usually start well in their educational pursuit and life, but because of lack of discipline, they join bad gangs and fall off the radar. If you are a disciplined student, you must pay attention in class when your tutor is teaching you. Because of lack of discipline, many students have missed it,” Ayodele said. He urged the participating students to critically study the five Ds and work towards them to be successful in life. He also asked the students to use their time very well; stay focused; read and learn ahead of class; learn to accept responsibilities for failure and success and help themselves and seek for assistance from their teachers or colleagues that know more than them among others.

Earlier, at a Press Conference unveiling the activities linedup for anniverssary, President of Ikorodu Crystal Club, Chief Amusa Mohammed Tairu Olawale, noted that it is indeed an occasion that they all have been looking forward to, knowing fully well that the memory will be indelible in our hearts. “You will all agree with me that Anniversaries are time for thanksgiving, assessments, evaluation and re-evaluation and mapping out necessary actions for the future. Basically, the need to share part of the journey with you. Indeed, the Lord has been merciful and gracious to us in all ramifications.” According to him, the Club was founded by individuals that were friends in 1971 and it was duly registered on 27th April, 1983. Membership was later opened to male indigenes of Ikorodu Division who are above 30 years of age, educated and of good character.

