Your 21-day ultimatum in collision with  our MOA – FG tells NMA

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The Federal Government has said the 21-day ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), was in direct collision with the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on August 21, 2021.

While disclosing that the Federal Government has begun implementation of  its own side of the agreement religiously with effective monitoring by the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, he noted that the NMA was yet to “move a needle on the roles assigned” to the association in the MOU.

According to a statement signed by spokesman of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan on Sunday in Abuja, the NMA has abdicated the main role assigned to it in the August 21 MOU by the communiqué issued in Benin,

He said: “First is that the NMA communiqué in Benin which issued a 21-day ultimatum is at variance with the timeline in article II, Vii, Vii and X of the MOA.

“Importantly, article II on payment of the outstanding hazard allowance from the 2020 Medical Residency Training Fund states that the fund will be paid after verification and reconciliation of figures from the BOF. Till now, both NARD/ Postgraduate Medical Colleges are yet to submit the validated application for the eligible doctors missed out in 2020 to enable this payment.

“Article Vii on withdrawal of the circular from the Office of the Head of Service removing House and NYSC doctors from the scheme of service says: ‘The NMA should submit her position immediately to the FMOH PS (FMOH) for onward transmission to the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation with a view to processing and issuance of clarification circular within two months.’  The NMA is yet to comply with this.

“Similarly, the Technical Committee set up in article Vii  to tackle the backlog of arrears on GISMIS was given 4 weeks effective Monday, August 31, 2021 to round off its assignments.  Is this not in collision with the 21-day ultimatum?

“Also, article X of the MOU also states that the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) should  facilitate the withdrawal of suits by MEDSABAM against National Salaries  Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) and the Accountant General of the Federation to ensure the amicable resolution of the issues.  The NMA is yet to do this, yet issuing a fresh ultimatum.

“It is therefore clear that  the 21-day ultimatum will neither assist the NMA discharge the  role assigned to it in the MOU nor facilitate the faithful implementation of the timeline which the Federal Government has given every  attention .

“The truth is that NMA should play its role as the guardian of its affiliate associations instead of descending into the arena for needless fear of impeachment.”

