Your action is a threat to the fragile peace in Zamfara, Marafa group chides Yari’s faction

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Marafa faction in Zamfara state has condemned the press conference addressed by some members of the party loyal to the former governor of the state Abdulaziz Yari where they allegedly made provocative statement against the government and state Commissioner of Police.

According to a press release signed by
Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun, Publicity Secretary APC Marafa faction, the other faction allegedly conducted the press conference where they made derogatory remarks against the Police boss and threatened violence.

Apart from that, they alleged that thugs brandished weapons conspicuously during the press conference which they described as an act of irresponsibility.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a Press Conference ostensibly by one Sunusi Salisu Isah Mai Bakin Zuma of the former Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari faction over an alleged arrest and detention of some of their members by the Nigerian Police.

“It is rather compelling that, we in the APC under the able leadership of Sen. Kabiru Garba Marafa, to strongly condemn and disassociate ourselves from such abysmal show of rascality, irresponsibility, and threat to the fragile peace in Zamfara state.

“We equally dissociate ourselves from any form of rascality and irresponsibility by way of any demonstration, illegal gathering and or press conference by some minions with thugs brandishing weapons parading themselves as APC members that controls the federal Govt, calling institutionally recognized Government and personalities like the State Commissioner of police stupid.

“This is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all and sundry. For us, it has fallen below the minimum standard of behavior expected from any civilized personality, group or association.” The statement reads.

It was gathered that the Yari faction addressed the press conference over alleged maltreatment of some of their members by the police.

