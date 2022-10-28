News

Your actions unbefiting of your age, Tinubu tells Prof. Akintoye

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has called out the leader of the Yoruba separatist group, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, stating that his disposition to pull the Yoruba nation out of Nigeria was unbefitting.

Tinubu, who stated this in a statement issued by the Director, Media & Publicity Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Bayo Onanuga was reacting to Prof. Akintoye allegations that he (Tinubu’s) Presidential ambition was self serving.

Akintoye had on Thursday said: “The Yoruba people have decided that they want their own country. We have decided that since 2019 and there is no looking back. We want our Yoruba nation now. That is the decision of the overwhelming majority of the Yoruba.

“However, there are some of us who think they have done a lot for some political friends in Nigeria and they want to earn the benefit of it. One of them said, ‘I am the next person, emi lo kan’.

“Well, we don’t hold grudges for that, but what is important is that they are doing that for their personal gain and not for the welfare of the Yoruba people. What the welfare of Yoruba people demands today is that every Yoruba woman, man and child demands today is that we walk peacefully to take our nation out of Nigeria.”

But Onanuga in response, said: “Our attention has been drawn to an unfortunate, misdirected, misplaced and divisive statement credited to Professor Banji Akintoye, in which his group threatened to pull the South West out of Nigeria.

“To be candid, there are several agitation groups in the South West and in other parts of Nigeria who wrongly think the best way to demand for justice and fairness is through break-up of our country.

“And since there has been no referendum held in Yorubaland about whether to stay in Nigeria or not and no such referendum has been held in any part of Nigeria, it is then appropriate to assume that this separatist idea is basically Akintoye and his group’s sole idea.

“We join other bona-fide and critical stakeholders in Yorubaland to advise Professor Akintoye not to plunge our people into a needless and precipitate crisis or create another Rwanda.

“We find it quite preposterous the professor’s sweeping outlandish accusation that Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu is only pursuing his personal interest in running for the presidency of Nigeria. Such statement is malicious and unwarranted. It is pertinent to state that Asiwaju Tinubu is contesting for Nigeria’s presidency because of his readiness to render unflinching service to Nigerians and because of his abiding faith in a strong, united and prosperous Nigeria where every man and woman, regardless of their ethnicity and religious beliefs, can be proud and prosperous.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

LCCI sees inflation at 17.24% in February

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

… projects 17.93%, 18.43% for March, April Food, energy cost, insecurity, forex are drivers   A new survey from the stable of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has projected that Nigeria’s headline inflation   for the month of February is expected to hit 17.24 per cent from 16.47 per cent recorded in January […]
News

JUST IN: Tambuwal takes over from Fayemi as NGF Chairman

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has taken over as the Chairman of, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, held at the Aso Rock Villa Abuja transferred power of the NGF […]
News Top Stories

5 banks’ Q2 2022 gross earnings hit N1.1trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Lenders’ total assets now N64.32trn   Despite the challenging operating environment, five banks in the country have recorded total gross earnings of N1.10trillion in the first six months of this year, representing a growth of 18.92 per cent compared with the N928.42billion that the financial institutions posted in the corresponding period of 2021, according to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica