Your background should never be an excuse for failure – Davids Ohi Umoh

Talent manager, Davids Ohi Umoh, has said entertainers and talented people shouldn’t allow their background to be an excuse for failing, rather it should be a motivating factor to their success stories.

In a recent Facebook live interview, he said; “being talented is never enough reason to be a successful entertainer, nobody said it was going to be easy because you’re talented. They only fail to let you know that while you are chasing that dream you should also hang on to your present surviving scheme. Hard work is a virtue, but working smart is even more powerful and can take you to the height you long for. There are usually one thousand and one reasons pointing at you that you can’t make it in the industry; weather it’s financial, structural, social, environmental challenges or even your self confidence. You just have to take the bull by the horn deal with each problem one at a time.”

He stressed that most peoole believe money is the biggest challenge of all which is not 100 percent accurate. He went further to explain that as an entertainer, you can actually spend less to put your materials out there with the advent of the internet/social media. So basically, no excuses anymore.

He advised talented people to start building their fan base right from their families, neighbors, collegues and community and if you are truly good at what you do and fans are honest with you, that would be your very first starting point.

He charges every talented person to also seek collaboration or basically work alongside another artist helping them to grow so that they can in turn benefit from their growth too by way of getting the necessary connections/assistance.

He concluded by saying he’d seen talent go down the drain like that because they blamed everything and everyone except themselves. It’s a new dawn, as a talented person, you have to take charge, get information, make research, follow trends and get technological knowledge so you can also use the like of tiktok, twitter Instagram, Facebook etc to market yourself.

