Your campaign has failed integrity test,  Atiku tells Tinubu

The Presidential Campaign Organisation of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has accused the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu of coercing people to attend his campaign rally in Lagos on Saturday.

Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, alleged that Tinubu “forcefully locked all markets across Lagos State to get a motley of people to attend a rancorous rally.”

Ologbondiyan described Tinubu as “drained, disconnected, blundering and day-dreaming aspirant who has shown a scandalous lack of energy, capacity and presence of mind to stand the rigours of a presidential campaign, let alone the demands of the office of president.”

According to him, the APC candidate is unable to comprehend current political dynamics or articulate any meaningful conversation within the demands of the contemporary Nigeria, and therefore, should quite the presidential race.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...