Your criminalities not helping Nnamdi Kanu, CAN tells IPOB

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOBs) to caution its members from engaging, in criminal activities including murder, as such activities was not in the best interest of their national leader, Nnamdi Kanu, still being held by the Department of State Service (DSS).

CAN, in a statement condemning the brutal murder of Lady Fatima and her four innocent children by some unknown gunmen, said their deaths were unacceptable and has asked security agencies to ensure those responsible were caught and brought to justice to stop the senseless killings in the country. The statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant to the President of CAN, Rev Samson Ayokunle on Wednesday in Abuja, raised concerns that criminals were operating with impunity while those who are expected to stop or apprehend them appear powerless. “This cannot be the dream country of those who fought for her independence from the colonial masters.

“Stop these criminalities in the pretext of fighting for independence. Are they fighting for a country for the dead or the living? They should know that their criminalities are not helping the case of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. They should not turn the Southeast to a ‘No Man’s Land’ in the interest of the founding Fathers of this country who hailed from the zone.

“Their actions are not only giving the Ndigbo a bad name but they are creating an atmosphere for Ethno-religious wars. Will a reasonable group be committing crimes like this? “We call on the political elites, religious leaders and the traditional rulers of Ndigbo extraction to prevail on the violent groups in the Eastern part of the country to stop needless bloodshed and tension they are causing for economic prosperity and wellbeing of the region.

“It is disheartening and unfortunate that nowhere is safe again in the country as killers, bandits, terrorists and kidnappers are on rampage in every nook and cranny of the country and all the government is able to do is to issue periodic statements condemning them without any decisive action to bring culprits to book. “CAN commiserates with all the bereaved of the senseless killings especially the immediate family of Lady Fatima and the recently murdered Honourable member of Anambra State House to Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye. May God console and comfort them as He pours healing balm on their wounds in Jesus’ name”

