Your defection to APC, beginning of liberation for Delta’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Sapele Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly in 2019 general elections, Moses Ogodo, has said that the Senator representing Delta North in the House, Hon. Peter Nwabuishi should see his defection to the All Progressives Congress party as an act ordained by God to liberate the people of Delta State. He described his defection to APC as the beginning of the end for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, while he congratulated Nwabuishi on the decision to join the APC.

Fayemi to entrepreneurs: Come let’s transform Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has called on entrepreneurs in the state to join his administration in transforming the socioeconomic sectors of the state. Governor Fayemi stated this yesterday during the inauguration of a new ultramodern Victoria Manhattan Hostel built by an indigene of Oye Ekiti, Mr Goke Egunjobi, for students of Federal University, […]
SGF opposes ecological bill, says it will politicise funds operations

…As Reps threaten NEMA, NEDC from funds The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha has opposed the bill seeking to establish the regulation of ecological funds to address Nigeria’s ecological challenges and other related matters. The SGF, who stated this at a public hearing organised by the House of Representatives […]
Idumuje crises: Asia denies purported voice notes with Azuka Jebose

An Onicha ugbo indigene,Eze Asia has disowned a purported  voice conversation with Azuka Jebose on Idumuje ugboko crisis.  Speaking from Turkey where he resides ,Asia dismissed the voice notes  in circulation by  Azuka as fake and labeled him serial blackmailer  Below is a recorded voice message along with transcript of Asia ‘s rejoinder, disclaiming any […]

