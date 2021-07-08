Your defection to APC, beginning of liberation for Delta’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Sapele Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly in 2019 general elections, Moses Ogodo, has said that the Senator representing Delta North in the House, Hon. Peter Nwabuishi should see his defection to the All Progressives Congress party as an act ordained by God to liberate the people of Delta State. He described his defection to APC as the beginning of the end for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, while he congratulated Nwabuishi on the decision to join the APC.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related