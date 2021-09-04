Your desire to escape failure, a tall order –Nwodo tells Buhari

Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, has described as a “tall order” the desire of President Muhammadu Buhari not to have his legacy to be one of failure. Nwodo, who is also a former governor of Enugu State, said however, that the president’s desire could still be achieved if he is able come up with the right policies and programmes that appeal to the people, and elicit the cooperation of Nigerians.

He said: “It’s a tall order which he has booked for himself. We’ll like to see how he will do it. “I have always said that the incoming administration in Nigeria has a lot of work to do because the statistics have really gone haywire where we are almost last in all indices; and some people see us as a failed state. “So whatever he thinks he can do, we’ll be happy to see him do that. And I’m sure that if he is sincere and begins to do things right, everybody will cooperate because the situation is really biting on everybody”.

