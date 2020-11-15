Your enemy’s evil plans will turn against them

The enemies of the children of God, the Devil and his agents are regularly working for the killing and total destruction of the people of God. The only strategy to steadily checkmate and silence them is by holding unto God at all times.

This is the case of Haman, a noble man in the kingdom of Medes and Persia on one hand and Mordecai and Queen Esther on the other hand. In this scenario Haman wants the killing and total destruction of the entire Jewish race in the kingdom simply because Mordecai a Jewish captive working at the palace gate of King Ahasuerus does not prostrate to him. In the book of Esther the Bible presented it thus, Esther 3:8-9,

And Haman said unto king Ahasuerus, There is a certain people scattered abroad and dispersed among the people in all the provinces of thy kingdom; and their laws are diverse from all people; neither keep they the king’s laws: therefore it is not for the king’s profit to suffer them.

9 If it please the king, let it be written that they may be destroyed: and I will pay ten thousand talents of silver to the hands of those that have the charge of the business, to bring it into the king’s treasuries.

Mordecai believes in the supreme God and obediently worships him with all his heart. In accordance with the commandments Christians do not bow to fellow human beings or any other thing.

It is on this premise he does not prostrate to Haman. He Mordecai has not committed any offence yet Haman wants to destroy him and his people.

While the plot was on, Queen Esther and Mordecai fasted and prayed for Divine intervention and God proved power belonged to him. Haman prepared a gallows in his house to hang Mordecai but while coming to the King to seek permission for the execution of the hanging he was forced to honour Mordecai because Mordecai had earlier revealed a plot to murder the king.

Again, Haman never knew the invitation to join the king at Queen Esther’s wine banquet was a ploy to finally nail him to his grave. In the midst of the feast the queen cried out about a plan to exterminate her and her people pointing at Haman as the man behind the entire plan.

The king became angry and left the room. Haman in a bid to plead with Queen Esther for mercy he was fallen on the bed Esther was but the King suddenly entered the room and saw him and became very angry.

The king expressing his anger said in Esther 7:8-10, Then the king returned out of the palace garden into the place of the banquet of wine; and Haman was fallen upon the bed whereon Esther was. Then said the king, Will he force the queen also before me in the house? As the word went out of the king’s mouth, they covered Haman’s face.

9 And Harbonah, one of the chamberlains, said before the king, Behold also, the gallows fifty cubits high, which Haman had made for Mordecai, who had spoken good for the king, standeth in the house of Haman.

Then the king said, Hang him thereon. 10 So they hanged Haman on the gallows that he had prepared for Mordecai. Then was the king’s wrath pacified. God fought for Mordecai and the entire Jews in the Kingdom and the plan of Haman to kill and destroy them boomeranged on him to the extent he was hanged in the gallows he prepared for Mordecai.

He was no longer alive to execute his evil plans. Your case could be like this if you hold unto God. But you must be born again, accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour serving him with all your heart; heaven will recognize you and God will fight your battles giving you victory at all times. You will also have eternal life in heaven.

