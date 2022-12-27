News

Your govt should reflect national unity, Islamic cleric tells Tinubu

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

An Abuja based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Mohammed Idris has urged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu to unite the country when elected.

“Tinubu must not repeat the mistake of President Muhammadu Buhari if he is elected in 2023. Nigeria is currently divided along religious and ethnic lines. His administration should reflect national unity through his appointments and body language.”

Idris stated this in a chat with newsmen on Monday evening in Abuja while reacting to the APC’s same faith ticket.

He asked the candidate of the APC to do everything within his power to make sure that he calmed perceived frayed nerves across the country to a calm spirit where the citizens would be harmonious within themselves so that there would be an easy coexistence when elected.

He added that it was appalling that the citizens have been living a depressed life occasioned by hardship as if they were living in the decades past and have lost hope and are anxious about the future.

“Nigerians want to see a united country in 2023 where a Yoruba man would be president, Hausa/Fulani/Kanuri as his vice and an Igbo man as the Senate President and so on. We are praying for a Nigeria where an Ijaw or an Efik person would be competent enough to be the National Security Adviser. Tinubu should do everything within him to avoid lopsided appointments to give every Nigerian a sense of belonging.”

He further advised youths to shun leaders who wield religious sentiments and always ready to drag them into unnecessary conflicts but rather they should look for role models that can make them realize that they have a common destiny with the Nigerian nation.

“The pride of Nigeria is in its diversity and the new Nigeria must be one in which leaders employ the things that bind us together. There can be no greatness for Nigeria if every citizen of the country cannot feel at home whether they are in Kano, Ibadan, Calabar or Owerri. The onus to ensure that we have a country where every single Nigerian can proudly call home lies in the hands of the our youth.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Reps to probe NNPC over award of contracts for refineries’ repairs

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the awards for the refurbishment of refineries in the country. The resolution was taken after adopting a motion brought by Hon. Henry Nwawuba (PDP, Imo) and seconded by Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha (APC, Imo). In his lead debate, Nwawuba noted that […]
News

Ex-PSC boss, Okeke to Soludo: Avoid greedy politicians

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Former Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Chief Simon Okeke, has said that for the Anambra State Governor-elect, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, to succeed in his administration, he must be wary of greedy and rapacious politicians, who would be hovering around him, and advising him to share the money meant for the development of […]
News

Ohanaeze condemns killing of 3 Igbo traders at Ladipo Market, says act premeditated

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, has condemned the alleged killing of Igbo traders at Ladipo Market in Lagos State by the military, describing the act as most cruel, brutish, barbaric, cowardly and premeditated. In a statement issued to journalists in Enugu on Friday and signed by its national […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica