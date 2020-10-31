‘Your Highness’: Babalola’s rich jazz with funk twist

Grammy Awards winning Nigerian jazz percussionist and musician, Olalekan Babalola presents us with the sophomore single from his forthcoming ‘LAKAAYE’ album, ‘Your Highness (FELA)’, a song featuring UK based rapper RTKAL The vibes you get off this song, which is a follow up to ‘Whirlwind’ ft. Jay L’Booth released earlier in the year, can be described as, “jazz with a funk twist with garnishing of Afrobeat.”

‘Your Highness (FELA)’ video, which was released recently, has been shot by Temple Motion Picottures, directed by Lanre Fagbemi and compliments the UK sound with a Nigerian visual sensibility.

‘Your Highness’ will be available for download at all digital stores and there is talk of a vinyl print in future. An accomplished musician and a champion of Yoruba cultural traditions, who is keeping the traditional music and arts alive across the Globe, Babalola won the prestigious Grammy Awards for the first time in 2006 for his work on Ali Farka Toure’s ‘In the Heart of the Moon’, receiving credit on three songs. He won a second Grammy in 2009 for his work on Cassandra Wilson’s album, “Loverly” .

