Your Lack Of Talent Amaze Me, Speed Darlington Tells Davido

Controversial US-based Nigerian rapper, Darling Okoye better known as Speed Darlington has been left in awe of singer, Davido’s music career.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a flyer of the singer announcing his meet and greet with Puma in Ikeja, Lagos, Speed Darlington wondered how Davido continues to maintain his career.

In a tone of confusion, the rapper stated that it amazes him how Davido continues to have a career despite lacking talent

He said, “I don’t know how you manage to maintain a career. Your lack of talent amazes me yet you have a career”.

