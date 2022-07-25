Your legendary career’ll inspire upcoming generations, Buhari tells world record breaker,  Amosun

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the gold winning athlete at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA, Tobi Amusan’s career would continue to inspire upcoming generations in the country.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari expressed heartfelt congratulations to the world champion for winning the women’s 100m Hurdles at the World Athletics Championship 2022, setting a new world record in the semifinals of the athletic event and becoming the first Nigerian to win a gold medal at a World Championship.

He joined millions of Nigerians in celebrating the outstanding feat by a compatriot and two-time African Games champion, who in one night stunned the athletics world with her superlative and stellar performance.

The President thanked the track superstar for making the Nigerian national anthem resonate again from the international podium, leaving the nation with the excitement and unforgettable memories of tears of joy and triumph; hope and victory; incredulity and belief.

He said that the legendary career and achievements of the golden girl would continue to inspire upcoming generations of Nigerian athletes to achieve spectacular success.

The President also commended Ese Brume for representing Nigeria with honour and pride, winning a silver medal in the women’s long jump event.

Buhari lauded Team Nigeria for displaying courage, integrity and good sportsmanship at the world stage, proving that with hard work and determination, success was achievable.

