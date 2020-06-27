Your marriage in Psalm 91

“He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High, shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty” (Psalm 91:1) If your marital relationship has no foundation in Christ or God’s instruction for marriage, that relationship is not under his secret place and it is not divinely covered. “I will say of the LORD. He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust” (verse 2). The condition for God being a refuge over your marital or premarital relationship is that you trust his judgment. He has instructed that you avoid fornication and premarital sex.

But when you don’t believe in his safety insurance, you violate his instructions because based on your carnal judgment, you have the capacity to without involving him, confirm the sexual performance of your would-be spouse. He abhors iniquity and therefore, cannot be refuge and fortress over such illicit affair. “Surely, he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence” (versed 3).

This is under the condition that you dwell in his secret place, stay under his feathers and trust in his wings. The snare of the fowler is a daily affair. If God opens your eyes to see how many people wish to see your marriage fail, you will make prayer your lifestyle. There is noise of diverse sexually transmitted diseases but you have no business with them if you are not involved in sexual sins. If you do things that can push your spouse into adultery, you are calling for noisome pestilence in your marriage.

“He shall cover thee with his feathers and under his wings, shall thou trust. His truth shall be thy shield and buckler” (verse 4). If you are not truthful to your spouse, you are not covered and your marriage is exposed to crisis. When you lie to your spouse about your actual salary or income, your movement, your relationships or other things you do, you are moving your marriage outside God’s covering. “Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night, nor for the arrow that flies by day; Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness, nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday” (verse 5-6). If you entered the marital institution according to God’s design, it is expected that you share same perception and attitude on spirituality with your spouse.

It is expected that you both live a lifestyle of prayers and divine connection. In this case, you cannot get panicky as a wife, just because you saw your husband with another lady. “A thousand shall fall by thy side and ten thousand at thy right hand, but it shall not come near thee. Only with thy eyes shall thou behold and see the reward of the wicked” (verse 7-8). Every day, you may hear media reports of how marriages are breaking and why you should distrust your spouse because someone was said to have trusted a spouse and was disappointed. You cannot be moved like that.

Those victims might not have dwelt under the secret place of the Most High God and could have lived outside the shadow of the Almighty If a guy and a lady start cohabiting and bear children without undergoing the appropriate processes or rites of marriage, they are totally operating outside God’s covering. That is not marriage.

If I am referring to your kind of relationship, please, go and do the needful. You don’t have a marriage yet. “Because thou has made the Lord, which is thy refuge, even the Most High, thy habitation, there shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling. For he shall give his Angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways. They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone” (verse 9-12). Make the most high the habitation of your marriage. Do not stray.

Once you obey Satan’s instructions to do what you like, assuming no one is watching, you are moving yourself and your marriage away from the habitation of the most High, and this is dangerous. “Thou shall tread upon the lion and the adder: the young lion and the dragon shall thou trample under feet” (verse 13). If you keep your marriage under the secret place of the Most High, all the pressures from relatives and in-laws in times of challenges like delayed childbirth, loss of job and so on, cannot overpower your relationship because God’s Angel will be on guard. The enemies of your marriage, including envious and jealous people that will attempt to sow seed of discord shall be put to shame because you will trample all their evil efforts under feet.

“Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him. I will set him on high because he hath known my name. He shall call upon me and I will answer him and honour him” (verse 14-15). If you and your spouse set your love upon God, he will deliver your marriage from evils that destroy marriages. God is very protective of couples who know his name, which is above every name and has power to deliver. Don’t consult fetish mediums or other gods just because you are going through a challenge in your marriage. The name of the Lord is a strong tower, stronger the power of any witch or wizard. You can only call a name you know. If you truly know the name of God, you will call upon him in times of marital trouble and he will answer you, deliver you and give you the honour that accompanies a blessed marriage. “With long life will I satisfy him and show him my salvation” (verse 16). Today, marriages are breaking in less than 24 hours. No marriage can last unless it is hidden under the secret place of the most High and the couple abide under the shadow of the Almighty.

