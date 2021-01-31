Your sin ‘ll find you out, repent

Proverbs 14:34 says: “Righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people, it is a bad omen that brings suffering and evil tidings to both an individual and a nation. As a result of damaging consequences of sin it needs to be avoided in its entirety in order to escape from the danger it brings because there is no hiding place for a sinner on the judgement day.

That is why the Bible says in 1st Corinthians 4:4-5, For I know nothing by myself; yet am I not hereby justified: but he that judgeth me is the Lord.

Therefore judge nothing before the time, until the Lord come, who both will bring to light the hidden things of darkness, and will make manifest the counsels of the hearts: and then shall every man have praise of God.

Judgement day is coming and on that day every action taken behind closed doors, every statement made in the dark, even the intentions of the heart will be made manifest and brought to book.

All the actions going on under the heaven pass through the watchful eyes of our God, the righteous judge and none will escape the dreadful day.

Heaven is a prepared place for prepared people, therefore, for you to make heaven, you must prepare for it. Hell fire is equally available for the unprepared, those that lived their lives anyhow.

You need to take decision to truly serve the Lord by repenting from your sins. The Bible says in Romans 2:1-4, Therefore thou art inexcusable, O man, whosoever thou art that judgest: for wherein thou judgest another, thou condemnest thyself; for thou that judgest doest the same things.

But we are sure that the judgment of God is according to truth against them which commit such things. And thinkest thou this, O man, that judgest them which do such things, and doest the same, that thou shalt escape the judgment of God?

Or despisest thou the riches of his goodness and forbearance and longsuffering; not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance? The Bible is making it clear to all men there is no excuse for committing sin as Our Lord Jesus Christ made enough sacrifice for all and only demanded obedience to the word of God, our creator.

Again, there is enough preaching for repentance going on all over the world to bring every sinner to repentance. In as much as man is inexcusable, there is no escape route for any sinner as long as judgement of God is concerned.

No sinner will go unpunished and the reward of sin is death unless the wicked one repents his sin must find him out on the day of judgement.

There is wrong notion by many that they can hide their sins and escape from the punishment that is coming, they are being deceived. The Bible says in Luke 12:2-5 For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known.

Therefore whatsoever ye have spoken in darkness shall be heard in the light; and that which ye have spoken in the ear in closets shall be proclaimed upon the housetops.

And I say unto you my friends, Be not afraid of them that kill the body, and after that have no more that they can do. But I will forewarn you whom ye shall fear:

Fear him, which after he hath killed hath power to cast into hell; yea, I say unto you, Fear him.

It will be suicidal making effort by telling lies in attempt to cover one’s wrong doings because at the appointed time, all works of men, all spoken words will be made manifest.

Like this: Like Loading...