Your victory well deserved, Atiku tells Biden

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the victory of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States of America is well deserved.

Atiku, in a statement yesterday, called for “US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

“Only by fair trade will Africa fulfil its potential, and a prosperous Africa is good for the United States and the world.”

He noted that Nigeria and the United States are two nations, united by a common language. “Indeed, the first major trip by the leader of an independent Nigeria was the July 25, 1961, White House visit of the golden voice of Africa, the late Sir Tafawa Balewa, under President John F Kennedy,” Atiku recalled.

He added that Nigeria and the rest of the world have much to learn from Joe Biden’s victory, especially his pronouncement that he would not be a president for only those who voted for him.

