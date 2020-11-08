News Top Stories

Your victory well deserved, Atiku tells Biden

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said the victory of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States of America is well deserved.

 

Atiku, in a statement yesterday, called for “US-Nigeria relations, especially on widening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) for seamless interplay with the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

 

“Only by fair trade will Africa fulfil its potential, and a prosperous Africa is good for the United States and the world.”

 

He noted that Nigeria and the United States are two nations, united by a common language. “Indeed, the first major trip by the leader of an independent Nigeria was the July 25, 1961, White House visit of the golden voice of Africa, the late Sir Tafawa Balewa, under President John F Kennedy,” Atiku recalled.

 

He added that Nigeria and the rest of the world have much to learn from Joe Biden’s victory, especially his pronouncement that he would not be a president for only those who voted for him.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID 19: Group extends palliatives to Enugu inmates

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

A non-governmental organization (NGO), Youth Initiative for Drug Research Information Support and Education in Nigeria (YouthRISE Nigeria) has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), COVID-19 information and educational materials, sanitary kits, hand sanitizers, and immunity-boosting medications, to staff and inmates of Enugu Maximum Correctional Facility. While donating the items, YouthRISE Nigeria stressed the need for special […]
News

Military to officers: No room for mutiny, disloyalty

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…says commitment to nationhood total The Military High Command has warned officers and personnel against acts of disloyalty, reminding them of the oath of allegiance and total loyalty to constituted authority in the country.   While warning against acts that constituted mutiny, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, renewed its mandate “to suppress insurrection and act in […]
News

Lagos goes after buildings without approval, permit

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Disturbed by the increasing rate of buildings without approval or planning permit, the Lagos State Government through the State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), yesterday vowed to stop hap-hazard development in the state, saying it has intensified enforcement efforts on building regulations. The agency said it had strengthened and reorganised its monitoring and compliance unit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: