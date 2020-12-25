You’re a child of Satan if you love money –Eucharia Anunobi

The ‘Glamour Girls’ actress says anyone who loves money so much without a care of whose ox is gored is a child of Satan. The movie star made this known via her Instagram page recently. “Loving money to the point of clamouring for it without a care whose ox is gored makes you the twin of Judas Iscariot and the offspring of satan!” she wrote.

“Knowing a person is unworthy of a position, or has serious character flaws that they are not making effort to rectify yet because of the money you’re getting from them, you sing their praises: that makes you what?.”

“You also know that a person deserves to be remunerated better but because of your greed for money, you deny them of their dues: that makes you what?? Sorry, did you say, YOU’RE A CHILD OF GOD??? Aaaaah you’re not!!! Matthew 6:24 , Luke 6:13.”

