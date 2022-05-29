You’re a national asset, Buhari tells Masari at 72

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari a national asset on his 72nd birthday.

Wishing him the best on his birthday, Buhari said: “I wish you good health and long life as you continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of humility and hard work.”

“Governor Masari has written many chapters in the development of our young democracy and in Katsina, where he is about to end his two terms as governor,” the President added.

He noted that Masari’s immense patriotism, hard work and self-discipline would continue to be appreciated as assets of the nation.

“May you stay healthy and live long and under your leadership, our wish for a peaceful and prosperous Katsina State will be realized,” Buhari concluded.