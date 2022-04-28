You’re an honest, straight-forward person, Olubadan tells Fayemi

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun Alli Okunmade II, yesterday described Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State as “an honest and straightforward person”. The monarch said this when Fayemi, an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, visited him at his Alarere, Ibadan residence. Oba Balogun said: “The kind of person you are, your ideological orientation, your disdain for selfinterest and pursuit of national interest. “You have the capacity to contribute immensely to the growth and development of the country.

You have been contributing to the country. “You are honest and not given to telling lies. Your pursuit of national interest is acknowledged and you spoke like a gentleman which truly you are.” Fayemi who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) said his visit was to seek Olubadan’s counsel, prayer and support for his desire for the nation’s topmost job. He said: “Mine is not an ambition, but a call to duty to build a better Nigeria. Though, our youths may want to give up on Nigeria due to a lot of justifiable reasons. But I believe Nigeria is still worth fighting for. I don’t think Yoruba want to do away with Nigeria.”

