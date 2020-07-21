Metro & Crime

You’re an imposter, Audu Family tells Omale Mohammed

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Comment(0)

The family of late Prince Abubakar Audu Tuesday dismissed the claim of one Alhaji Ibrahim Omale Mohammed that he is a family member of the late former Kogi Governor that has been helped by incumbent Governor Yayaha Bello.
Alhaji Mohammed in his social media claim titled: “Governor Bello Comes to the Aid of Late Prince Abubakar Audu’s relative” said since the demise of his leader and Brother, Prince Audu, life had not been easy for him until the present administration of Governor Bello, through his Deputy, Edward Onoja, came to his aid.

But the late Audu’s family members, who spoke through his younger brother, Alhaji Usman Audu, said the claim by Alhaji Mohammed of being member of the family was false and should not be given attention.
Alhaji Audu, who spoke to journalists, stressed that the family of the late prince is still much intact and comfortable.

“In as much as we don’t have issues with the governor for helping the needy, Alhaji Mohammed should have confined himself with his real family and not drag the name of Late Adoja’s Family to public embarrassment. We, however, still commend the governor’s magnanimity for helping the less priviledged.”

While categorically stating that Alhaji Mohammed was never member of late Audu’s family, Alhaji Audu acknowledged the fact that Alhaji Mohammed was a member of the late former governor’s political family as many others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Downpour wrecks havoc in Lagos

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

… 4-year-old girl swept way, buildings collapse A four-year-old girl, simply identified as Azizat, was swept away by floodwater in Orile Agege area of Lagos State in an early morning downpour which wrecked havoc in major parts of the state on Thursday. While most roads in the state were flooded, leading to traffic gridlock in […]
Metro & Crime

Police engage kidnappers in shootout, rescue NYSC member, another victim

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

Police in Ogun State on Wednesday clashed with suspected kidnappers along the Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode highway, killing one of them after a fierce gun battle. The police also rescued two kidnapped victims, including a serving female member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, disclosed […]
Metro & Crime

Court remands applicants seeking N10m compensation from Lagos AG

Posted on Author John Chikezie

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Igbosere Tuesday remanded two applicants in prison custody who sort to obtain the sum of N10 million as compensation from the Lagos State Attorney-General/ Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN). The two applicants, identified as Joseph Peter and Idowu Akorede, had sued Onigbanjo over an alleged infringement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: