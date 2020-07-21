You’re an imposter, Audu Family tells Omale Mohammed

The family of late Prince Abubakar Audu Tuesday dismissed the claim of one Alhaji Ibrahim Omale Mohammed that he is a family member of the late former Kogi Governor that has been helped by incumbent Governor Yayaha Bello.

Alhaji Mohammed in his social media claim titled: “Governor Bello Comes to the Aid of Late Prince Abubakar Audu’s relative” said since the demise of his leader and Brother, Prince Audu, life had not been easy for him until the present administration of Governor Bello, through his Deputy, Edward Onoja, came to his aid.

But the late Audu’s family members, who spoke through his younger brother, Alhaji Usman Audu, said the claim by Alhaji Mohammed of being member of the family was false and should not be given attention.

Alhaji Audu, who spoke to journalists, stressed that the family of the late prince is still much intact and comfortable.

“In as much as we don’t have issues with the governor for helping the needy, Alhaji Mohammed should have confined himself with his real family and not drag the name of Late Adoja’s Family to public embarrassment. We, however, still commend the governor’s magnanimity for helping the less priviledged.”

While categorically stating that Alhaji Mohammed was never member of late Audu’s family, Alhaji Audu acknowledged the fact that Alhaji Mohammed was a member of the late former governor’s political family as many others.

