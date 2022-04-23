You’re blinded by tribal sentiment, Abia traditional rulers reply Oluwo

The traditional rulers of Okwulaga Afara Ukwu Ibeku and former Chairman of Umuahia North Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Eddie Ibeabuchi, and his counterpart, the traditional ruler of Oriendu Autonomous Community, Eze Ambassador Philip Ajomiwe, have dismissed the recent comment credited to the traditional ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed, that he could not trust any South east person as president in 2023, as misguided and tribalistic. He said the best answer to people like Oluwo is silence. The royal father added that Oluwo would soon swallow his words.

Ibeabuchi said: “Many a times, the best answer to some of these people who make unguarded speeches is silence. “Most of the likes of Oluwo are so tribalistic that they can never appreciate even Jesus if he appears now. I am sure he will surely soon swallow his words.” While Ajomiwe said: “I really don’t know the type of human being, called Oluwo, who does not want or trust a South East person as his president, such a person must be a tribalistic person and core enemy of this nation. “The truth is that a South East person is the one God is waiting to redeem and save the Nation from total collapse. May God forgive him because he wants to attract the wrath of God upon himself and his generation.”

