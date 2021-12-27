News

You’re committed party men, Buhari extols Bagudu, Dogara

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and former Speaker Yakubu Dogara on their birthday anniversaries yesterday. Buhari, in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “I’m proud of your records of service to Nigeria and your people and, indeed, our great party that is committed to change. You have individually distinguished yourselves in your areas of responsibility and you didn’t disappoint the voters that put you into office. “Your records of performance have reinforced my belief that, given the opportunity, our younger politicians have the capacity to deliver results. You’re a source of inspiration to other younger politicians. I wish you many more years on earth and good health in the service of Nigeria.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

