You’re committed party men, Buhari tells Bagudu, Dogara on their birthdays

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the virtues of Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and former Speaker Yakubu Dogara on their birthday anniversaries Sunday.

Buhari in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, said: “I’m proud of your records of service to Nigeria and your people and, indeed, our great party that is committed to change.”

According to the President: “You have individually distinguished yourselves in your areas of responsibility and you didn’t disappoint the voters that put you into office.

“Your records of performance have reinforced my belief that, given the opportunity, our younger politicians have the capacity to deliver results. You’re a source of inspiration to other younger politicians. I wish you many more years on earth and good health in the service of Nigeria.”

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

PDP crisis: How govs, leaders saved Secondus from disgrace

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Indications emerged yesterday that the decision of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to schedule the convention of the party in October and consequently save the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, from immediate sacking was a result of hours of political horse-trading between the governors of the party on one side and other leaders […]
News

MasterCard, FemiHandbags partner on job creation for Nigerian youths

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

FemiHandbags has partnered with the MasterCard Foundation to train hundreds of Nigerian youths and connect them to work opportunities in the creative sector. FemiHandbags, a subsidiary of ‘My World of Bags’, one of the Africa’s leading luxury accessory brands, launched Kafawa, a training initiative designed to bridge the skills gap in the leather and non-leather […]
News

Blaze at Russian munitions depot causes mass evacuations

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fourteen villages have been evacuated and a motorway closed after a huge blaze at an ammunitions depot south-east of the Russian capital, Moscow. At least six people have been injured, with five requiring hospital treatment, reports the BBC. The depot in the Ryazan region is reportedly used to store missiles and other artillery munitions. […]

