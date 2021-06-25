Arts & Entertainments

You’re disgracing your family, Orezi slams BBNaija’s housemates

Nigerian singer Esegine Allen also known as Orezi has slammed the housemates from the 5th Season of Nigeria’s most-watched reality TV show, Big Brother Naija. The music star made this known while reacting to the recent revelations among the housemates in its reunion season. The Sweet Sensation crooner said all the things that were said last night will come back to haunt those concerned as the internet never forgets.

“The Internet no dey forget ooo. These things will come back and hurt you I hope you know and are ready to deal with it when it comes back hunting,” he wrote. “Cos this nor be boldness oooooo, Na disgrace you dey disgrace yourself, family and fans,’’ Some of the ex-housemates spilled what they did with each other in the house, to the surprise of many Nigerians. Kate Jones, (Ka3na) spoke of her intimate moment with Praise during the ongoing reunion for housemates that partook in the 2020 edition of the show. The spotlight had beamed on the pair during the show’s after video clips wherein they were seen engaging in a romance went viral. In August last year, Ka3na had said the pair only cuddled, refusing to disclose if they had sex or not.

“I loved his energy and vibe. When everywhere was freezing, he was like, ‘Ka3na, come over let’s cuddle. It was just cuddling and all,” she had said. But speaking during the reunion, the reality TV star confirmed that they had sex on the show. “Dorathy and Lucy told me something.

They had a conversation and they revealed Praise said he was only in the house just for the game. They also said he told them he knew that I liked him but he can never have anything to do with me,” she said. “You don’t speak low of me. Remember what happened, I pulled you to my bed and I f*cked you. And do you know what happened, he didn’t last five seconds.

I left him in my bed and went to the sitting room to relax.” Praise, however, denied having any conversation with Dorathy and Lucy about Ka3na. He explained that he had tried to conceal what happened between them on the show because she appealed to him not to speak about it. Another highlight of the reunion so far was Dorathy’s revelation about having sex with Brighto. She recalled giving Brighto a “blow job” but slammed him for ditching her after the experience on the show. Joining the conversation, Wathoni backed Dorathy’s criticism of Brighto while explaining that he was also indifferent to her despite her fondness for him. In his reaction, Brighto said he had always maintained his stance not to have an intimate relationship on the show.

