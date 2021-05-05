…You’re haunted by your past, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are being haunted by their past in the allegation of plot for a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the allegation “as a resort to blackmail in the face of failure.”

The party said rather than live up to the responsibilities of office by taking charge and securing the nation, the presidency is busy engaging in frivolous allegations against Nigerians.

“Perhaps, the presidency has forgotten that in 1983, Brigadier Muhammadu Buhari, as he was then known, led a military coup to truncate a democratically elected government, thereby causing our nation a huge drawback on democratic governance.

“Also, in 2015, the APC, which was hurriedly formulated, made itself available as a vehicle of brigandage to disrupt our political process by beguiling Nigerians and taking power through violence, propaganda and falsehood. “Even in 2019, Nigerians will be quick to remember how the APC imported bandits, vandals and thugs from neighboring countries, as political mercenaries, to unleash violence, disrupt our voting processes and muscle itself to power,” PDP stated.

It, therefore, advised the presidency and the APC to look inwards as all fingers toward any possible plots to upturn the democracy point to them.

“Our party believes that the statement by the Buhari presidency is an attempt by the APC to heighten political tension in our country ahead of the 2023 election, having realised that they cannot face the people at the polls.

“For us in the PDP, our party will remain undeterred, alongside other patriotic Nigerians, in our commitment towards the sustenance and stability of our democracy as well as the unity and corporate existence of our country, Nigeria,” the party asserted. It told the APC that such blackmail against Nigerians cannot help their cause

