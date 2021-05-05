News Top Stories

…You’re haunted by your past, PDP tells Buhari

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are being haunted by their past in the allegation of plot for a forceful and undemocratic change of leadership. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the allegation “as a resort to blackmail in the face of failure.”

 

The party said rather than live up to the responsibilities of office by taking charge and securing the nation, the presidency is busy engaging in frivolous allegations against Nigerians.

 

“Perhaps, the presidency has forgotten that in 1983, Brigadier Muhammadu Buhari, as he was then known, led a military coup to truncate a democratically elected government, thereby causing our nation a huge drawback on democratic governance.

 

“Also, in 2015, the APC, which was hurriedly formulated, made itself available as a vehicle of brigandage to disrupt our political process by beguiling Nigerians and taking power through violence, propaganda and falsehood. “Even in 2019, Nigerians will be quick to remember how the APC imported bandits, vandals and thugs from neighboring countries, as political mercenaries, to unleash violence, disrupt our voting processes and muscle itself to power,” PDP stated.

 

It, therefore, advised the presidency and the APC to look inwards as all fingers toward any possible plots to upturn the democracy point to them.

 

“Our party believes that the statement by the Buhari presidency is an attempt by the APC to heighten political tension in our country ahead of the 2023 election, having realised that they cannot face the people at  the polls.

 

“For us in the PDP, our party will remain undeterred, alongside other patriotic Nigerians, in our commitment towards the sustenance and stability of our democracy as well as the unity and corporate existence of our country, Nigeria,” the party asserted. It told the APC that such blackmail against Nigerians cannot help their cause

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria’s recovery toll passes 9,000 as NCDC confirms 490 new infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  With 382 persons discharged on Sunday, the number of persons who have recovered from COVID-19 across the country has now exceeded 9,000. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed 490 new cases on Sunday night. According to the breakdown by NCDC, while Lagos recorded the highest number of new cases with 118 […]
News Top Stories

Buhari: Nigeria in perilous situation with COVID-19

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that the country is currently in a perilous situation due to the second wave of the Coronavirus (COVID- 19) ravaging the country. The President, who extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, till […]
News

Myanmar coup: UN warns Myanmar junta of ‘severe consequences’

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UN has told Myanmar’s military junta that “the right of peaceful assembly must fully be respected”. In a phone call, UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener warned that “any form of heavy handed response is likely to have severe consequences”. Access to the internet in Myanmar was restored on Tuesday morning after it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica