You’re impostors, rabblerousers- Akeredolu blasts Akintoye, others

Adewale Momoh

Oduduwa secession agenda:

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has berated Prof. Banji Akintoye over the claim that he cannot speak for the people of the state on the issue of agitation for the secession of the Yoruba nation from the country.
According to Akeredolu on Thursday, as governor, he has the mandate of the people to speak on behalf of Ondo State people, particularly on issues that will directly affect them.
Prof. Akintoye, who is the leader of the Ilana Omo Oodua Group, which has been agitating for the secession of the Yoruba nation, had during the week stated that Akeredolu cannot decide the fate of the people of Ondo State over the secession agenda.
The reaction of the Professor of History was on the stance of the governor that secessionists should stay clear of the state and that the people of Ondo State had resolved to remain in Nigeria.
Akeredolu, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy, Doyin Odebowale, described Akintoye as an impostor and self-appointed freedom fighter who alongside “a group of stragglers, an admixture of the highly educated, not-so educated, outright louts and upgraded street urchins, declared ‘Sovereignty’ of Yoruba the nation from Nigeria on behalf of themselves and members of the rapacious and indecorous band.”

Unknown gunmen kill 5 persons in Plateau

Militant herdsmen murder two Livestock Guards in Benue

Fuel tanker explosion kills six, razes 30 buildings in Kwara

