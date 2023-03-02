You’re man of the people – Sunday Dare congratulates Tinubu

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has congratulated the winner of this year’s presidential election, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to the presidential election results announced this morning by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, President Buhari said: “I congratulate His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory. Your victory at the polls has not come as a surprise. You’re the man of the people.” Dare said.

He added: “May our beloved country continue to rise to greatness under your watch.” Tinubu is the sixth Nigeria President since the return of Democracy in 1999, he polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the closest candidate, PDP flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar who got 6,984,520 votes

Like this: Like Loading...