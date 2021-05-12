You’re more priceless than the most beautiful diamond, Alaafin tells Awujale

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, has described the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as a quintessential, visionary, redoubtable, and awesome Monarch whose legacies, life and times on the throne remain source of inspiration to other monarchs and the younger generation.

In a congratulatory message through his Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bode Durojaiye, to felicitate with the paramount ruler on his 87th birthday. Oba Adeyemi, who noted with greatest respect and honour, said he "shared the joy of the entire Ijebuland in celebrating His Majesty's glorious birthday, as a commemoration of the day God has graced the people of Ijebu land with the most gracious beloved King." According to the Alaafin, "In glory and majesty, I would like to forewith take this joyful opportunity to send my warmest birthday wishes to Your Majesty the Awujale of Ijebuland. May God always bestow his blessings upon Your Majesty and the people of Ijebuland.

The Alaafin stated that Ijebuland has attained world recognition and admiration due to the nobility and greatness of its King since he ascended the throne of his forefathers 61 years ago.

