You’re more priceless than the most beautiful diamond, Alaafin tells Awujale

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, has described the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, as a quintessential, visionary, redoubtable, and awesome Monarch whose legacies, life and times on the throne remain source of inspiration to other monarchs and the younger generation.

In a congratulatory message through his Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bode Durojaiye, to felicitate with the paramount ruler on his 87th birthday. Oba Adeyemi, who noted with greatest respect and honour, said he “shared the joy of the entire Ijebuland in celebrating His Majesty’s glorious birthday, as a commemoration of the day God has graced the people of Ijebu land with the most gracious beloved King.” According to the Alaafin, “In glory and majesty, I would like to forewith take this joyful opportunity to send my warmest birthday wishes to Your Majesty the Awujale of Ijebuland. May God always bestow his blessings upon Your Majesty and the people of Ijebuland. “I can’t believe how lucky I am to have found a friend like you. You make every day of my life so special.

It’s my goal to make sure your birthday is one of the most special days ever. I can’t wait to celebrate with you. “A friend like you is more priceless than the most beautiful diamond. You are not only strong and wise, but kind and thoughtful as well. Your birthday is the perfect opportunity to show you how much I care and how grateful I am to have you in my life. Happy birthday!” The Alaafin stated that Ijebuland has attained world recognition and admiration due to the nobility and greatness of its King since he ascended the throne of his forefathers 61 years ago.

