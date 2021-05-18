Metro & Crime

‘You’re not different from bandits’, El-Rufai slams NLC protesters

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has likened the action of protesting members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to bandits terrorising the state.
Kaduna is one of the states with a high level of banditry and kidnapping.
Reacting to the ongoing action of labour unions against what they described as his anti-people policies, the governor said while bandits use arms illegally, “the NLC’s mob action is for similar ends: to hold hostage freedoms, economic interests, livelihoods and resources of the people of Kaduna State”.
He said his administration will not allow NLC make the state ungovernable.

