News

You’re not in tune with happenings in our party – SDP tells Falae

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

The National Leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has described a statement attributed to the party’s former Chairman, Chief Olu Falae, that anyone claiming to be the party’s National Chairman is “floating on water” as a fallacious and malicious misstatement capable of distorting facts or influencing a pending court process.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, who claimed such a comment was not expected from a revered leader like Falae and that the statement should be viewed as his personal opinion.

Agunloye, who maintained that the statement is grossly erroneous and misleading, said the party decided to respond to the former Secretary to the Federal Government claims for clarity and to put the record straight, saying: “This is necessary to show the public where Chief Olu Falae erred.”

The SDP Secretary stated that Falae, who abruptly resigned his appointment as the National Chairman of the party some seven days to the 2019 general elections and publicly announced this resignation and his retirement from politics, has proceeded to mislead the public and has attempted to create a faction of SDP in Ondo state after his resignation and retirement from politics.

Agunloye, however, said the current actions of Falae to cast aspersions on SDP are completely unwarranted and are strongly condemned and enjoined members of the public to disregard the utterances of Falae.

Pointedly, Agunloye alleged that Falae, who has lost touch with happenings in the party, has been romancing with the then National Vice Chairman, Supo Shonibare and his supporters while the group lured him to place an unfounded personal opinion in the public domain.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

MeCure Partners Quickraiz to Provide Accessible, Affordable Cancer Care 

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Me Cure Healthcare Limited, a leading diagnostic and healthcare company which specialises in cancer management, diagnostic services, tertiary eye care, dental care and preventive healthcare has announced its partnership with Quickraiz, aimed to provide accessible funding and treatment to cancer patients in need of PET/CT treatment in Nigeria.  Quickraiz is a donation based crowdfunding platform […]
News

Nonagenarian advocates return of schools to missionaries

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem

Nonagenar i an, Chief Funke Arthur- Worrey, has called for the return of schools to the missionaries for efficient management. The educationist, whose 95th birthday anniversary comes up on April 23, said products of missionary schools were better trained in character and in learning than those of contemporary schools being run by the government. Arthur-Worrey […]
News

Best thing to happen to South-East’, INM welcomes Exercise Crocodile Smile VI

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Igbos in Nigeria Movement (INM) has welcomed the launch of the Nigerian Army’s Exercise Crocodile Smile VI, describing it as the best thing to happen to the South-East.  In a statement on Wednesday, the INM expressed confidence that the operation would be a massive success just like others previously held in the zone due to the professionalism […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica