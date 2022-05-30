You’re not in tune with happenings in our party – SDP tells Falae

The National Leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has described a statement attributed to the party’s former Chairman, Chief Olu Falae, that anyone claiming to be the party’s National Chairman is “floating on water” as a fallacious and malicious misstatement capable of distorting facts or influencing a pending court process.

In a statement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, who claimed such a comment was not expected from a revered leader like Falae and that the statement should be viewed as his personal opinion.

Agunloye, who maintained that the statement is grossly erroneous and misleading, said the party decided to respond to the former Secretary to the Federal Government claims for clarity and to put the record straight, saying: “This is necessary to show the public where Chief Olu Falae erred.”

The SDP Secretary stated that Falae, who abruptly resigned his appointment as the National Chairman of the party some seven days to the 2019 general elections and publicly announced this resignation and his retirement from politics, has proceeded to mislead the public and has attempted to create a faction of SDP in Ondo state after his resignation and retirement from politics.

Agunloye, however, said the current actions of Falae to cast aspersions on SDP are completely unwarranted and are strongly condemned and enjoined members of the public to disregard the utterances of Falae.

Pointedly, Agunloye alleged that Falae, who has lost touch with happenings in the party, has been romancing with the then National Vice Chairman, Supo Shonibare and his supporters while the group lured him to place an unfounded personal opinion in the public domain.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...