You’re not qualified to preach matrimonial competence, Atiku tells Oshiomhole

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday said former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, was not qualified to preach matrimonial competence because he is yet to explain the whereabouts of his own wife. Oshiomhole, who is Deputy Director General of Tinubu/Shetima Presidential Campaign, had in a television interview, made uncomplimentary remarks on Atiku. But spokesperson for Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement yesterday, said Nigerians deserve to know from the former Edo State governor where his foreign wife is. Ologbondiyan accused Oshiomhole of making unfounded comments and inventing fictitious claims against others just to draw undue attention o himself.

He stated that Nigerians expect Oshiomhole to address serious presidential campaign issues during his television interview, and not to use platform to throw tantrums and make unfounded comments Ologbindiyan, however, said he would not be surprise if Oshiomhole turns round to condemn Tinubu if Atiku wins next year’s presidential election and declares his current unsavory comments against Atiku Abubakar as mere political statements.

 

