You’re not qualified to speak on integrity, Atiku tells Tinubu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not qualified to speak on integrity because he has failed to clear himself of allegations against him, which bordered on integrity. Tinubu at a rally in Kano, said he subscribed to the view of Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike that Atiku has no integrity. But in a statement by spokesperson for Atiku/ Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan stated that the APC candidate ventured into an area he is least qualified.

Ologbondiyan alleged that Tinubu’s lack of integrity forced President Muhammodu Buhari to stay away from his presidential campaign. According to him, the APC’s presidential candidate “is beleaguered by several allegations bordering on corruption, perjury, identity theft, inconsistencies in name as well as alleged narcotics offence, for which he forfeited a gargantuan sum of $460,000 to the United States of America.” He advised Tinubu to defend himself on the allegation of the use of picture of former governor of Cross River State Donald Duke by his campaign organisation to portray him as a bright young man. Ologbondiyan emphasised that the continuous absence of President Buhari at the APC presidential campaigns “showcases a concern by Mr. President that Tinubu, because of his lack of integrity, will lose a free, fair and credible poll at the February 25 presidential election.

 

Our Reporters

