You’re Really Crossing The Line, APC Tells Peter Obi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has indicted the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi of passing his boundaries with his declaration on reclaiming a stolen mandate from the 2023 poll.

The party through the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka wondered how someone who came a distant third during the election can be calming victory by going about saying he was going to reclaim a stolen mandate.

Morka who spoke on Arise TV on Wednesday said Obi thinks everyone is obsessed with him, but in reality, people have moved on, and it’s time for the LP candidate to do the same.

Speaking further on the programme, Morka said the former Anambra state governor needs to relax and allow his lawyers to handle his case at the tribunal, rather than accusing the APC of attacking or digging up facts about his personal life.

He, however, accused the LP candidate of being too sanctimonious for someone who volunteered to venture into politics and run for the presidency of Nigeria, saying running for the presidency of any country is never a walk in the park.

The APC spokesperson went further to accuse Obi of making political capital by exploiting people’s vulnerabilities.

It was reported on Monday that, the position of APC comes as a direct reaction to the submissions made by Peter Obi during an interview with Arise TV.