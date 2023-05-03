2023 Elections Politics

You’re Really Crossing The Line, APC Tells Peter Obi

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has indicted the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi of passing his boundaries with his declaration on reclaiming a stolen mandate from the 2023 poll.

The party through the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka wondered how someone who came a distant third during the election can be calming victory by going about saying he was going to reclaim a stolen mandate.

Morka who spoke on  Arise TV on Wednesday said Obi thinks everyone is obsessed with him, but in reality, people have moved on, and it’s time for the LP candidate to do the same.

Speaking further on the programme, Morka said the former Anambra state governor needs to relax and allow his lawyers to handle his case at the tribunal, rather than accusing the APC of attacking or digging up facts about his personal life.

He, however, accused the LP candidate of being too sanctimonious for someone who volunteered to venture into politics and run for the presidency of Nigeria, saying running for the presidency of any country is never a walk in the park.

The APC spokesperson went further to accuse Obi of making political capital by exploiting people’s vulnerabilities.

It was reported on Monday that, the position of APC comes as a direct reaction to the submissions made by Peter Obi during an interview with Arise TV.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
Politics

2023: Mixed grill for second term govs

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI reports on the next political move by 17 state governors on the last lap of their second term who would be leaving their respective offices on May 29, 2023 For the 17 state governors, who would be leaving office on May 29, 2023, the fear of swift loss in stature after attainment of […]
Politics

Grassroots government comes to the fore as Lagos Assembly Committee visits 20 LGs, 37 LCDAs

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

While many people have continued to focus on what the states and Federal Government ought to do to develop the nation and take governance to the nooks and crannies of the country, some people are asserting that the various local governments also have roles to play in the development agenda. This must have prompted the […]
2023 Elections Top Stories

OgunDecides2023: Obasanjo Shuns Guber, State Assembly Elections

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has shunned the ongoing governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Ogun State. This is the first time the former president would not be participating in an election since the return of the country to a democratic dispensation. Obasanjo was nowhere to be found at his polling unit 22 ward […]

Leave a Comment