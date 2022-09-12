You’re still vulnerable, a project in progress –Archbishop Okeke tells Cardinal Okpaleke

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Onitsha Archdiocese, Most Rev. Valerian Okeke, has advised Cardinal Okpaleke not to forget he is still in a project in progress as he is still human.

Archbishop Okeke, who spoke while delivering his homily at a Holy Mass held at St. Joseph’s Cathedral compound in Ekwulobia, Anambra State, yesterday, described the Cardinalate as one of the glorious heritages of the Church, which has existed from the late antiquity of the Church to the present time.

According to a statement by the Director of Social Communications of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), Fr. Mike Umoh on Sunday in Abuja, the prelate emphasised significance of the red colour by Cardinals which he said represented martyrdom because “Cardinals are specially called to witness to the faith with their sweat and blood whenever and wherever it is required”.

He further said: “Always remember that you are still a project in progress being human, you are still vulnerable. Today we rejoice that Nigeria has been found worthy of the honour of another Cardinal in our time.”

