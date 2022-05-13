You’re sufficiently equipped to succeed me, Buhari tells outgoing ministers

…vows to fill vacuum created without delay

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that some of the outgoing ministers jostling for the sole ticket to contest the Presidential election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were sufficiently equipped to succeed him in 2023.

Bidding the disengaging cabinet members farewell at a valedictory session at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa Friday, the President vowed to appoint their replacements without delay.

The President, who commended the outgoing Council members, said: “I have no doubt that if the next President emerges from among former members of this cabinet, like any other aspirant, ample competence and outstanding service delivery would be on display. This will be part of our legacies to Nigerians.”

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari recalled that he had at the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting (May 11) directed that all ministers and other political appointees who aspire to contest for elective offices in the 2023 General Elections should resign their current appointments.

”I note that some have complied while others are in the process of doing so.

”I would like to use this opportunity to commend your decision and courage to contest for elective offices and your compliance with my directive.

”I also wish to thank you for your invaluable services to this nation through your contributions as Cabinet members.

”I wish you success in the upcoming elections and in your future endeavours,” he said.

He told the ministers that looking back as the head of the team over the years, he had fond memories of incisive and robust discussions during cabinet meetings, rendering of performance reports during special sessions and presidential retreats.

Buhari noted that when the people voted him as President overwhelmingly in 2015, he selected the ministers who he adjudged as the best and most competent adding that their performances made Nigerians to re-elect him in 2019.

The outgoing cabinet members present at the valedictory session were ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Others were the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen and the Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Tayo Alasoadura.

The Minister of State (Education), Emeka Nwajiuba, who had earlier tendered his resignation, was not present at the valedictory session.

Speaking on behalf of the outgoing ministers, Akpabio thanked the President for giving them the opportunity to serve and contribute their quota to nation building.

He described working with the President as a ‘‘fantastic and knowledgeable experience,’’ adding that as they step aside they would continue to be great disciples of Buhari.

