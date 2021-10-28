News

You’re unfair to Nigeria, Nigerian envoy to UK replies Economist

The Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola, has described the characterisation of Nigeria by the London-based magazine, The Economist, in its recent edition as unfair. Isola said the issues confronting Nigeria have been long-standing and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has been achieving tremendous results in tackling them. According to a statement issued by a Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Isola in a letter written to The Economist in response to a piece titled, ‘Insurgency, Secessionism and Banditry Threaten Nigeria’, said: “The Economist is correct to point out the multiple security and governance challenges that Nigeria presently faces.

“But the picture that you present is selective and unfair to your readers. The decay of agencies and institutions has gathered momentum for decades. There is no quick or simple fix. It is unwise to pretend otherwise.” He reminded the organisation that President Buhari had been elected twice in national elections and was indeed making progress by working with international partners:

